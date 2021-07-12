Ohanaeze asks Nigerian government to handle Nnamdi Kanu’s trial within ambit of law

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has asked the federal government to handle the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), based on the laws of the land.

Kanu was extradited to Nigeria to face trial after being on the run.

The IPOB leader is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the federal high court in Abuja.

He was granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Alex Ogbonnia, the group’s spokesperson, said a legal team has been set up to monitor the trial.

“In as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we, however, submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices,” the statement reads.

“As part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

“We identify with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalisation, the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, etc.

“However, we do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.

“We, therefore, urge the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as the Southeast leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.”

Kanu was arraigned before Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, who ruled that he should be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) till July 26.