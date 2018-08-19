The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked Ndigbo to call the pro-Biafra agitators, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to order over their incessant attacks on the organisation at slightest opportunity.

Ohanaeze said it has become common for IPOB to accuse its leadership for its woes, adding that it has resisted temptation to join issues with the agitators.

In a statement in Enugu, yesterday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was sad that IPOB could accuse it of silence over the proposed military exercise ‘Operation Python Dance 3,’ even when its National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Okpaga had condemned the exercise and called for its cancellation.

Signed by Mr. Emeka Attamah, the Media Aide to the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, the statement explained that Ndigbo was not ready to be made a laughing stock by other sections of the country.