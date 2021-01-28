



The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs.

The President-General of the group, Prof. George Obiozor, gave the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Newsmen report that Buhari on Tuesday appointed Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Obiozor noted that the appointment would go a long way to “reassure Nigerians that the President is determined to contain and control the nation’s security problems with fresh ideas and strategies.

“We particularly thank the President for the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, a tested General and a gentleman.





“However, Mr President, one way of ensuring compliance with the Federal character provision of the constitution is to observe the distribution of important and vital offices of the Federal Government in accordance with the zonal structure.

“Mr. President, particularly in the area of the security architecture of the country; the South-East zone which was conspicuously absent in your first term has now again not been included so far in your recent appointment of service chiefs.

“Ohanaeze hopes and believes that the President in continuation of appointments in this sector will consider the South-East.

“We wish President Buhari a successful second term with peace and security for the country and prosperity for the people of Nigeria,’’ he said.