



The Ogun State Civil Service Commission has commenced oral interview for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises.

This is as the commission explained that it was committed to upholding merit and professionalism in ensuring that its workforce maintain standard in service delivery.

The Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, said this in Abeokuta during a monitoring exercise to the Ministry of Justice.

Engr. Odebunmi noted that the exercise would cut across both Senior and Junior Officers to improve workers’ reading culture and enhance productivity.

Odebunmi, who expressed confidence in the team of accessors, assured that they would be just and fair, promising that the government would continue to create a conducive environment for workers to excel in their chosen career.





Besides, Odebunmi appreciated the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for approving the exercise and keying into the proposed State-owned Public Service College and charged officers to comport themselves during the interview.

He said, “I am pleased and delighted on the outcome of the exercise so far, particularly on your conduct and behaviour.”

Earlier, Justice Akingbolahan Adeniran, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, lauded the Commission for promptness during the process of the recruitment of State Counsels, noting that his Ministry would continue to ensure prompt dispensation of justice.

Other members of the Commission on the entourage are the Commissioners I, Hon. Adebowale Ojuri; II, Nike Osoba; III, Gabriel Falola and Permanent Secretary, Kolawole Ogunlana