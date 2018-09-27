Workers, on Thursday, in Ogun, complied with the warning strike, as directed by the organised labour to protest the slow pace of action by the federal government on the new national minimum wage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter, who monitored the rate of compliance within Abeokuta on Thursday, observed that activities at the local, state and federal secretariats remained under lock and key.

Also, activities at government agencies and public schools among others, were paralysed while the gates at the public offices were not open.

NAN reports that a few of the workers, who reported for work were seen, discussing in groups while pupils and students of government schools were asked to return to their respective homes.

Speaking with newsmen, the state chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Olubunmi Fajobi, said that the union would ensure full compliance with the strike in the state.

Fajobi explained that the beauty of the expected new minimum was that it would have a positive effect on both government and private organisations, saying that all employees must be involved.

Some of the schools visited are African Church Grammar School, Ita Eko, Gateway secondary school, Pepsi in Abeokuta.