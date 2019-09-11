<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration’s policies will improve prosperity and increase the industrial revolution in the state.

According to Abiodun, the policies of the government of Ogun are going to enhance and make it easy for companies to practice especially the existing industrial areas of an Ota, Agbara, Sagamu and other industrial areas of the state.

He disclosed this at the 40th celebration of Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited in Ota, Ogun State, yesterday.

Abiodun who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the manufacturing industry is important to the government, as the administration is looking at ways to increase the personal prosperity in the state.

“We know that an industrial face is the best way to improve prosperity. The Ogun State Governor is working with manufacturers to make sure that the challenges that they have experienced in the past are being sorted out and make sure that in future what they have been doing to date is being improved as we go forward.

She identified one of the biggest problems that industries in the State face to include poor road network; getting in and out of Ota-Agbara to other places is a big challenge, adding, “ this is something that the governor has risen up to the challenge. And he is working hand in hand with the Lagos State Government to make sure that we come up with solutions to make access to industries much easier and make life easier for manufacturers. And as the policies evolve, you will start to see the impact and the benefit to the whole community and also on your particular businesses.”

She congratulated the company for being able to grow through the tough times in the economy and survived because of all the people that started in the state, not all have managed to survive 40 years. She described it as a sign of perseverance.

Earlier in his remarks, Managing Director of the company, Katsuhiro Murooka, said the presence of the manufacturing company is to further strengthen the industrialisation revolution of the Nigerian brand, stating that Honda has created millions of jobs since inception.

Murooka said the company has managed to successfully continue its business in 40 years, while there are various challenges in Nigeria, he said the manufacturing company will continue to provide value through its products and services to will enhance the lives of Nigerians and boost the economy.

Director-General, Nigerian Automotive Design, and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, represented by his Director, Policy and Planning, Umar Farouk Jekada, said the council is at the forefront of championing the automotive policy and working to ensure the policy is passed into law.