Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abdulmajid Ali, has demanded the presence of the Otesile family over their alleged illegal takeover of a 16-acre parcel of farmland in Majo village in the Obefemi Owode Local Government area of the state.

This was subsequent to a petition written to the Police Commissioner after agents and thugs operating under the name of Lavika Farms invaded and destroyed portions of the farmland owned and managed legitimately by one Mr Tesleem Adewuyi and Mr Femi Alabi.

Mr Adewuyi and Mr Alabi had legally purchased (with documentations) 16 acres of land from the Deyoruwa Family of Owode Egba, which shares a boundary with the Otesile Family land, and had been using their land for farming until December 2019 when the Otesile Family and their agents forcefully invaded and destroyed the farmland.





To forestall breakdown of law and order, the Otesile Family had been directed by the traditional ruler of the area, the Baale of Orilemo Village, to evacuate the usurped land after they had, through their proxy, Lavika Farms, initially claimed 6 acres from the land, which they never owned.

But the Otesile family rather demanded the sum of N2.4million from the legitimate owners, before they would give up the said acres of land; an offer which was rejected, and led to the complete takeover of the 16 acres of land instead.

The Baale of Orilemo had affirmed that act of forcefully evicting the true owners of the land by the Otesile Family was unlawful as they only shared a boundary with the true owners of the disputed land.

In the meantime, to forestall any further destruction of properties and means of livelihood, the commissioner of police of the Ogun State Command, has directed that all parties involved to appear before him.