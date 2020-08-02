



Leaders of various students bodies in Ogun State have passed a vote of confidence on the Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, Lukmon Kiadese, for his outstanding achievements in the institution.

In a statement jointly signed by Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, the President, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and Tomiwa Bamgbose, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ogun Axis, they, therefore, appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to reappoint Kaidese into the office for another term in office.

The students’ leaders described Kiadese as educationist par excellence for repositioning the institution to the path of greatness, having witnessed turbulent times.

They highlighted the conduct of the first accreditation of all courses through the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the facilitation of degree affiliation for TASCE as some of the notable successes recorded by the Provost.





“Since the appointment, Kiadese has brought his administrative acumen on board both in management of academic activities, day-to-day running of this institution and other extra-curricular activities as it affects the personal development of the students of Tai Solarin College of Education.

“It is on record that the college of education was devoid of any unwarranted crisis under him as the provost.

“From our independent findings and personal interaction with him, he is an epitome of God-given talent and an experienced educationist that the college still stands to gain a lot from if re-appointed as the provost.

“Going by his achievements during his first term in office as the provost, we have no doubt that he will take this institution to greater height when reappointed.

“We equally wish to call on Governor Dapo Abiodun to re-appoint Kiadese as the provost of the Tai Solarin College of Education based on his extra-ordinary performance during his first term,” the statement reads partly.