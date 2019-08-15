<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for launching a portal to provide open for-all job opportunities for youths in the state.

Mr Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, the National President, NAOSS, made the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogunrombi said the development marked the arrival of good tidings that job seekers in the state had long expected.

“It is no longer news that the major problem facing the youths and middle-aged Nigerians is unemployment.

“Unemployment has obviously opened the minds of youths to various forms of social vices, cumulating into agitations and insecurity in the country.

“NAOSS hereby enjoins governors of other states to emulate this thoughtful approach of the governor,’’ he said.

Ogunrombi also commended the giant strides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in eradicating unemployment and poverty in the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to Ogun governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, had on Tuesday announced the opening of the portal for registration of unemployed youths on a continuous basis.

He also said that the portal would be opened for training and job opportunities for youths in the state.