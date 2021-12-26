Ogun revenue czar: Digital process will reduce revenue leakages

The Executive Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Services, Olugbenga Olaleye, said that the digitisation processes involved in the payment of taxes in Ogun State will reduce revenue leakages to the barest minimum, and increase revenue generation in 2022.

The revenue boss said this while defending his agency’s budget proposal of over N56B for the next fiscal year before the State lawmakers.

He noted that OGIRS will ensure that tax monitoring agents and taxpayers carry out their civic responsibilities with comfort.

Olaleye affirmed that the tax filing process called Ogun State Electronic Tax Administration Portals is currently digitised.

“The Tax Auditing Monitoring Agents do not come to our office, but operate from the comfort of their homes, they could open the portals, see the audits allocated to them, as the reports are coming in, they download into the system and review, these were areas done manually in the past where there were leakages”.

The revenue boss expressed confidence and enthused that the 2022 revenue figure would be delivered as presented, especially when the right fiscal infrastructure is received on time from the State government.

While appreciating the government for operational vehicles received in the year 2021, he solicited for provision of more buses that would enhance the revenue enforcement drive in the year 2022.