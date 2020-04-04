<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State Government said the total lockdown imposed on the State which commenced by 11.00pm of Friday, will be suspended every 48-hours, to mitigate the effects of the sit-at-home directive.

The governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun while addressing newsmen at his residence in Iperu-Remo, on Friday night, said that the lockdown will be lifted by 7.00am and 2.00pm on Tuesday and subsequently every other day to allow operations of essential services.

He explained that personnel of essential services providers such as security and fire service personnel, petroleum products dealers, food producers and water distributors would have unlimited access to movement to perform their duties.

The governor added that the period of the lockdown would be used to decontaminate the state public places such as markets; motor parks and other essential areas across the state.

He also added that the state will in the next couple of days unveil the first fully state funded molecular laboratory in Nigeria, stressing that this will turn around test time from the current average of three to five days to eight hours.

“In the next few days, the first state fully funded Molecular Laboratory in Nigeria will be unveiled in Ogun State.

“This will reduce the test turnaround time from the current average of three to five days to eight hours, minimise the anxiety of screened individuals and their families while the test is awaited, and also minimise the exposure of health professionals,” the governor added.

On the distribution of stimulus packages to residents, most especially the poor and the vulnerable ones, Abiodun, assured that 100,000 homes would be reached in the first instance, as distribution starts today (Saturday).





He said, “The government is providing immediately various food items, neatly packed, to 100,000 households across our state in the first instance.

“The target is to reach 500,000 households in all. The objective is that whilst this number may not capture all the residents of the state, it will reach significant number of the intended beneficiaries, the poor and the vulnerable.”

Abiodun, therefore, urged the people to avoid stampede and unnecessary struggles during the distribution exercise, ,saying mechanism to ensure seamless and efficient distribution process had been put in place.

The governor explained that Local Government Relief Material Task Force had been inaugurated across the 20 local government council areas, saddled with the responsibility of determining, identifying, and collating the list of the poor and vulnerable in each of the LGs.

He warned against any sharp practices such as diversion of the relief materials that could jeopardised the effort of government, vowing that such act if reported would be dealt with accordingly.

Abiodun noted that the state had carried out 83 tests which included those of the four confirmed cases with 64 tested negative while 11 are awaiting results.

“The cumulative number of confirmed cases so far in Ogun State is four, out of which two have been discharged. Nonetheless, our team continues on active surveillance and screening. Indeed, we have carried out 83 tests (including the four confirmed cases earlier mentioned). 64 tested negative whilst we are awaiting 11 results.

“In addition, we have traced 111 contacts of which 39 have been discharged. Another 71 will complete their 14-day monitoring period tomorrow,” said the governor.