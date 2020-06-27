



The number of COVID-19 deaths in Ogun State has risen from 16 to 17.

The Ogun State Government confirmed this on Saturday, saying another set of 45 patients were discharged on Friday.

Last night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 23 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Ogun State.

Confirming this in a statement shared by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, the state government disclosed that Ogun now has 756 confirmed cases.





Of the total confirmed cases, newsmen learnt that 498 have tested negative; meaning the state is left with 241 active cases.

“23 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ogun State on the 26th of June, 2020, bringing to 756, the total number of confirmed cases in the State.

“Meanwhile, 45 patients who recovered from the virus have been discharged from the State’s COVID-19 health facilities, as part of the total 498 discharged cases.

“With 17 total recorded related deaths, the State currently has 241 active cases.”