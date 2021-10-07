Ogun gets new police commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, has deployed Lanre Sikiru Bankole as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

The new CP, a graduate of English language from the University of Lagos hailed from Lagos Island Local Government area of Lagos State.

He joined the Nigeria police as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in March 1990 and has worked in various capacities in different parts of the country such as Akwa Ibom police command, Ebonyi state police Command, Port Authority police Command as well as Ogun State Police Command.

The new CP is a familiar face in Ogun State, as he has at different times worked as a divisional police officer in Abigi, Sango, Agbara and Owode Egba respectively.

CP Bankole has also served as Area Commander Shagamu Ogun State, as well as zonal sports officer.

He was one time the assistant commissioner of police in charge of port CID at Port Authority police Command.

When he was promoted to the rank of Deputy commissioner of police, he was posted to the Interpol section of FCIID Abuja as DC Admin and investigation from 2017 to 2020.

He got promoted to the rank of commissioner of police in June 2021 and was posted as CP Interpol Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon Lagos, where he served until his current appointment as the new commissioner of Police Ogun State Command.

The new CP has attended various professional courses within and outside Nigeria, notable among them are; junior command course, intermediate Command course, strategic leadership and Command course at Police Staff College Jos Plateau State.

He also attended a Financial crime course at Administrative staff college (ASCON) Badagry as well as United Nations logistics officer’s course at Koffi Annan Peace Keeping & Training Centre Ghana.

He is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and literature from the University of Lagos. He also has LLB in law from Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye and BL from Nigeria Law school Lagos.

He is happily married and the marriage is blessed with wonderful children.