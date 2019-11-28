<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly-deployed Police Commissioner to Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson, on Wednesday, resumed office in the state with a promise to respect human right and dignity in the course of his job.

Ebrimson, who was to take over from Edgar Imohimi was received and handed over to by an Assistant Inspector General designate, Bashir Makama, who was also a CP in Ogun before his elevation.

Edgar left Ogun State unceremoniously and in very controversial circumstances as he was redeployed just five days after he took over the leadership in the state.

His posting was reported to have been rejected by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who had a rough deal in the hands of Imohimi as an Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos State when Abiodun’s child, Olugbenga Abiodun popularly called DJ Olu, a disc jockey with David Adeleke in 2017.

Addressing the press after meeting with senior police officers, Ebrimson said he was in a familiar terrain having served at different levels in Ogun State as DCO, DPO and Area Commander.

He assured the people of the state to expect a robust policing, high visibility and physical policing with a respect for human rights and dignity.

He said, “You have to expect robust policing, high visibility and physical policing on the ground. This is a familiar terrain and the environment is very familiar to me. I have served in different parts of this State. I was DCO Ilaro, I was a staff officer at Eleweran, I was a DPO at Idiroko and I was the Area Commander at Sagamu Area command and I left a legacy there.

“I constructed an office befitting an Area command in less than two to three months assumption of duty and that is what I intend to bring into fore in this my second coming.

“My officers will hit the ground running. The tripod I will fall on is physical policing, intelligence led and respect for human rights and human dignity, that is the tripod on which I will stand to ensure that we do a better service delivery to the people of Ogun State.”

On the citizen complaint center established by Imohimi at assumption of office, Ebrimson said, “I will come up with mine. I have a hotter one because I have seen it all. I have been in a theatre of war, I have been in a theatre where there is criminality, I have been in a theatre where there is banditry, I have been in a theatre where there is cattle rustling, I have been in a theatre where there is kidnapping so I have what it takes to cage some of these crimes and I will soon hit the ground running.”

He assured that he would not change the team on ground in as much as they are performing their duties saying ‘you don’t change the winning team.’

He said, “As long as they are doing their job, they are doing their best. There is an adage that says you don’t change a winning team but that does not mean that we should inwards and thinker some areas that would bring the best, the potentials of the policemen on board.

“You have to be very proactive, when you are proactive you will curb crimes. This will come in form of physical policing. By physical policing, I mean policemen will be seen and when you see policemen patrolling, when you see them carrying out stop and search, it is a very great deterrent to any form of crime and that is what we are going to be bring on board to Ogun State.”

Earlier, the Police Commissioner had paid a courtesy visit on Governor Dapo Abiodun where he said he was in the state to serve the people as a crime fighter.

He said as someone on the field, he would work tirelessly to reduce to the barest minimum, crimes and criminalities promising to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people no matter who is involved.

Abiodun, who pledged his continuous support to the police warmed criminals to stay clear of the state as his administration has zero-tolerance for crimes and criminal activities.

“As a Gateway State, bordering some states and a neighbouring country, this comes with advantages and disadvantages. It means that criminals also go through our State. We will continue to be innovative and very intolerant to crimes and criminalities in this state.

“There will be no room for any criminal in this State. We will not tolerate it. We intend to keep the peace we are enjoying and that is why we are putting in place measures to ensure that the overflow from Lagos translates into a society where people can come and live, work and play without any fear of being attacked, robbed, kidnapped or live with any foreboding fear of criminal behaviour.

“We enjoy the overflow from Lagos State. All the industrial, business and residential activities are good. People want to live and work here. There is a lot of traffic here and of course, these come with attendant security challenges and we have resolved to prepare for that”, he noted.