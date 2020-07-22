



A new Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has been posted to the Ogun State Police Command.

Ajogun was posted to the state following the retirement of the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Embrimson.

The new Commissioner of Police had worked as Deputy Commissioner, Operations in Ogun before he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and transferred to Police Medical Services, Falomo, Lagos, as CP Administration.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday, read that the new CP was a graduate of Political Science, Second Class Upper, from the University of Ibadan.

According to Oyeyemi, the new CP joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of police in 1988, and he has reportedly worked in various capacities across the length and breadth of the country.

The statement read further, “Thereafter, he was appointed pioneer Police-Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command from 1991 to 1993. He was Director of Operations( DOPs) Task Force on Telecommunications and Postal Offences, 1996 to 1998.

“The new CP also worked as a detective in X-Squad, the anti-corruption section of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon Close, Lagos.





“He was at various times Sectional Head at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi as well as SCIID, Panti, Lagos, and later became pioneer Head, Anti-Vice Squad, Lagos State Police HQ, Ikeja. He had also served as DPO Elere and Ebute Ero, Lagos.

“CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, psc, was also Personal Assistant(PA) to the former Inspector-General of Police Tafa Balogun, npm, mni, CFR, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and briefly as Principal Staff officer (PSO) Lagos Annex to the former IGP Solomon Arase, npm, mni, CFR.

“He has also served as Area Commander Bauchi, Akure, and Ikeja respectfully.

“In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted to Rivers State as DC operations from where after a very short stint, he was transferred to Ondo State as DC operations.

“He was subsequently posted to Akwa ibom state as DC state CID and from there to Ekiti State Police Command also as DC State CID.

“CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, psc, had also worked as DC Operations in Ogun State from where he was promoted to the elite rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Police Medical Services, Falomo, Lagos, as CP Administration and from there to Ogun state as the new Commissioner of Police.”