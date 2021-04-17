



The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, has said its members are not joining the strike action embarked by the Nigeria Medical Association in the state over the incessant kidnapping of health workers.

The state chairman of the association, Lawrence Aiyelabola, said this during a briefing in Abeokuta on the insecurity challenges in the state.

Aiyelabola said the PSN is not in a hurry to withdraw the service of its members in public health institutions across the state.

The Nigerian Medical Association and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in the state had on Tuesday announced the commencement of strike action to express displeasure over the kidnapping of members.

The two health associations said the strike was to ensure the safety of their members who have recently become major victims in kidnapping cases recorded in the state.

But the PSN chairman said the pharmacists will not be nonchalant to the health of the people in the state.

Aiyelabola who maintained that the association is in solidarity with NMA and NANMM, however, said PSN will be available to take care of the people who may likely suffer because of the strike.





He further said, “We cannot condemn the action of NMA and NANMM, but PSN as a professional body, we are not in a hurry to withdraw our services.

“We are nonchalant because the people we are providing services to are the citizenry, they are the ones that will suffer.

“Imagine, I call for withdrawal, that means all pharmaceutical companies will be closed, all the community pharmacy, all the drug shops will be closed even in the industry.

“So, the influence of the PSN is enormous, we are extra careful in calling out our members on strike.

“The professional bodies that have called for the strike, yes, they have their reasons for doing that. We are holding this press briefing to call the attention of the members to know we have a listening governor that has called us several times to discuss.

“Under PSN, we have technical bodies that once they call for a strike, our members will comply. But as a professional body, this is not the line we want to toll.

“It’s not as if in future time we cannot call for strike but the health of the citizenry is important. The people that called for a strike are not too happy about it. But when you think that nobody is listening to you, there’s nothing you won’t do to get yourself protected and listened to and that is the essence of the strike.”