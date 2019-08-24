<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akorede Akamo, has advocated the adoption of Peace Corps of Nigeria by the federal government, noting the roles being played by the Corps in maintaining peace and youth reorientation at grassroots level cannot be overemphasized.

The monarch stated this on Friday at his Palace in Itori, Ewekoro local Government Area of Ogun State, while flagging off the “Let’s Give Peace A Chance in Nigeria Campaign” organised by the state at chapter of the Corps.

Akamo said he had personally witnessed situations where officers of the Corps rendered humanitarian services to communities, noting that if it is adopted by the government support, Peace Corps will assist the country in crime reduction and provide gainful employment for the youths.

The monarch added that the Corps is needed mostly in the rural areas and in schools to curb cultism and other juvenile delinquencies.

He, however, commended the initiative of “Let’s Give Peace A Chance Campaign”, stressing “the major thing needed in the country now is peace and that can only be achieved through the supports of organizations like the Peace Corps of Nigeria”.

“Sincerely, you people have a very good concept and idea that can help the country. I commend all of you, I will continue to support things like this because I see it as part of solutions to our problems in the country”. He stated.

On his part, the State Commandant of the Corps, Olufemi Akinyemi, commended Akamo for supporting the campaign, urging him and other monarchs in the state to continue to be ambassadors of peace in their domains.

He also appealed to them to caution their youths to work in line with the dictates of the law of the land in order to live in a peaceful society.