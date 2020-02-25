<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale, has reacted to the death of the slain footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem, popularly called Kaka, on Tuesday in his palace.

Speaking with newsmen, the monarch berated the unfortunate incident and expressed his grief over the loss of the young professional footballer, emphasising on justice being served to the culprit(s).

“It is an action of an unauthorised policeman and I am happy with the proactive measures the government has taken on it. Although, the protest that we had was hijacked by the hoodlums.

“The people have the right to a legitimate protest, especially when it does not lead to loss of lives and properties.





“Our town is known for peace and tranquillity.

What happened is tragic and we pray that such will never occur again,” the monarch said.

The paramount ruler, therefore, beseeched the government to stop indiscriminate arrest by the SARS operatives, and to also provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths. “Only these can forestall future recurrence in the state,” he stressed.

Oba Adewale, however, enjoined businessmen to further invest in Remoland, stating that job provision will help in curbing the rate of crime in the society.

“Businessmen and investors can come into Sagamu to invest, there are lots of lands to invest in. Our fertile lands and hospitality are toast of all to us,” he said.