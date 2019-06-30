<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker represneting Obafemi Owode at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Soneye Kayode (APC), has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to fix all bad roads in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Kayode made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He explained that the state of the roads in his constituency had negative effect on the economic activities of the local government area, adding that valuable economic hours were being wasted on the roads daily.

The lawmaker also said that the people had been clamouring and agitating for good roads but no one had yielded to their request.

He noted that Adigbe – Opako road required immediate government intervention because of a collapsed portion of the busy road.

“I want to tell Gov. Dapo Abiodun that Obafemi Owode has no road, all our roads are so bad , we have been clamouring for this and we have been agitating for so long but no one is coming to our rescue.

“The governor should please do something as soon as possible on our roads. Some of these roads are Owode–Isihun–Ofada road, Adesan-Ajebo-Kajola-Obafemi road, Ojere and Kobape road,” he said.

The lawmaker assured people of his constituency of good representation at the assembly.

Kayode, who noted that the present administration in the state had started well, called on citizens to give the governor maximum support for him to succeed.