



Resident Doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State who are working at the Covid-19 treatment and isolation centre in the state have joined their colleagues in the ongoing industrial action.

The doctors reportedly left the isolation centre following the directive by the Association of Resident Doctors, OOUTH, Sagamu directing them to leave their duty posts at the isolation centre and joined the indefinite strike.

The association confirmed the development on Wednesday, in a statement jointly signed by its president, Dr Popoola Mutiu and the secretary, Dr Osundara Tope.

The ARD which comprises Resident Doctors, Medical Officers and House Officers under the national body of NARD had begun an indefinite strike since July 1, but exempted its members at the isolation centre from the strike.





However, the association in the statement said it changed its decision and asked the members to leave the isolation centre in protest against the alleged maltreatment of its members by the government.

The statement partly read, “Since the government has chosen to simply rub the issues without any form of real commitment, our members working at the COVID–19 Isolation Centre will henceforth join the Industrial action.

“We expect the government not to dethrone reasoning or shirk from responsibility expected of a considerate, sincere and truthful government. We call on Ogun State government not to leave us up a creek without a paddle.

“Our service to the people should not be abridged by the ineptitude of the government. We work for the common good and sound health of the people of Ogun State.

“Insouciance on the part of government shows gaucherie and a faux pas which does not befit the principle of justice, equity and transparency expected of Ogun State Government.”