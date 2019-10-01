<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State Government has begun the rehabilitation of over 30 kilometres of intra-city roads across the state through its Public Works Agency (OPWA).

Leading a government delegation on an inspection tour of the projects, the Consultant to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said that besides the road construction and rehabilitation, the state government had also begun the re-designing and proper channelisation of drainages in different parts of the state.

He said that the works were being done with a view to checking flooding being experienced by residents and road users in the state.

Akinsanya listed some of the roads currently undergoing rehabilitation to include: Bright Fashion junction, Surulere-Baruwa/Eleja road, Hospital-Ajegunle in Sagamu axis, saying full construction had also commenced at Molipa-Fusigboye, Asafa-Oke, Asafa-Isale roads in Ogun East Senatorial District, Fajol-Ajegunle road in Obantoko, Elite road-Oke Lantoro-Isale Ake, as well as Vespa-Olose Titun, Ikorita Meje in Ifo area, in Ogun Central.

He added that Osi-Ikola-Navy and Ray-power road at Ota, Ogun West Senatorial District were also being reconstructed and assured that all ongoing projects embarked upon by the agency and the ones inherited from the previous administration would be completed in due course.