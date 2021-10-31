Ogun governor warns against sharp practices as state launches e-third party insurance

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says it is imperative to be a key enabler in driving the State economy through the adoption of Information and Communication Technology in order to provide prudent service delivery for the people.

He stated this at the official flag-off and launch of the e-Third party motor insurance scheme in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Abiodun was represented by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, at the event held at the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, Multipurpose Hall, Abeokuta.

He added that the economic prosperity of the residents of the State was largely dependent on the contributions of residents, urging major stakeholders to key into the scheme for their benefits.

He warned the prospective applicants of the new motor insurance not to patronise touts under the new arrangements, noting that whoever uses the touts would be detected and prosecuted so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, Olugbenga Tony Olaleye, said the third-party insurance was more valued, important, especially for any unimaginable and unexpected motor accident.

Olaleye said it brings about sanity to the State and the welfare of motorists in case of any accident, imploring motorists, cyclists and other stakeholders to key into the programme for their benefits so as to make the insurance company pay for the third party that might be involved in an accident.

He said that the enforcement of the e-Third party insurance would start from November, saying it would take the agency 60 days to enforce the compliance, and whoever refused to obtain the third party insurance scheme would be prosecuted accordingly.

He said: “Indeed, there is no need to allay any fear if you are involved in any accident, all that you need, is to call the number on your insurance papers, and they will come to your rescue, it is the insurance company that will pay the third party.”

The State Coordinator, Ogun e-Third Party Insurance Scheme, Akinyoola Moses Afolabi, said the National Insurance Commission, which supervised the recapitalisation process for the industry, including Nigerian Insurers Association, had come together with the Nigeria Insurance Industry Platform to regularise the scheme.

Afolabi also said the Nigeria Insurance Industry Database, with the National Assembly, has equally come up with several interventions to help in deepening the market, improving product quality and banish/reducing the incidence of fake papers in the industry.

He then allayed the fear of post-flag-off challenges, which might force the people to issue a fake document or resolve in a bribery scandal, but he emphasised that with the resolve of all practitioners and continued support from the State Government, all stakeholders would surely overcome the bottlenecks.

In her goodwill message, the General Manager/Group Head Business Development, Great Nigeria Insurance, Adeyinka Olumayowa, said the essence of third party motor insurance was to take off the damage caused by the insured to the third party’s property or vehicle.

Olamayowa added that it also settles the third party’s medical expenses (if any) in the event of an accident, when the policyholder is also at fault, noting that the e-Third party motor insurance policy could be purchased at all licensing offices and internal revenue service offices across the State.

Among the stakeholders present at the flag-off ceremony, including representative of the Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria, Park Management Board, Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycles Owners Riders Association of Nigeria, Articulate Motorcycles Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria and Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Organization.