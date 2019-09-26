<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has reiterated his commitment towards making the state the first investment destination of choice not only in Nigeria but In the Sub-Saharan Africa.

He stated this while speaking at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State branch, with the theme; ‘The manufacturing sector: An integral part of making Ogun State the industrial hub of Nigeria’. The event took place at Park-Inn Radisson, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who was represented by Noimot Salako-Oyedele, his deputy, said that his administration understood that governance was all about the people, hence the need to provide good governance that is participatory, inclusive, responsive, effective and efficient.

He said his government would continue to provide conducive environment that makes existing businesses to thrive and promote the growth of new investments in the state, adding that arrangements were almost concluded with the development of an updated Ogun master plan and designation of industrial hubs with the provision of power, leveraging on the gas pipeline that runs through the state.

“Our state remains the best place for investors to open business. Besides our natural geographical location as Gateway State to Nigeria, we share borders with four other states and we share international borders with Benin Republic, which is a window to the West African sub-region

“Our proximity to Lagos, the continent’s fifth largest economy, our administration is providing focused and qualitative governance and creates the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which we consider fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.

“So, we are very investor friendly, we are putting reforms in place to ensure that we are even more investor friendly. We are trying to ensure that we become number one in the ease of doing business in this country and it is incontrovertible that we house the largest number of industries in the country,” he said.

He noted that his administration “is committed to making Ogun State a truly Investors’ first choice destination not only in Nigeria, but in the Sub-Sahara Africa,” adding that the geographical location of the state as the gateway to the country and its proximity to Lagos, the fifth largest economy in Africa, puts the state in a vantage position for this aspiration.

“As Ogun State continued to experience influx of companies, we have deliberately considered the interest of our investors the integral part of our master-plan.