Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, has urged Nigerians, especially the religious bodies, to continue to pray for the development of the country and shun any behaviour capable of promoting violence, disunity and discomfort among various ethnic groups.

He made the call while speaking at a special prayer session for peace and stability of Nigeria, organised by Sa’adatul Abadiyya Organisation of Nigeria, Abeokuta branch, describing prayer as a promoter of peace.

He maintained that without peace, nothing would be achievable in the country.

Abiodun, who wasrepresented by Noimot Salako-Oyedele, his deputy, said his administration believed in the efficacy of prayers because it had helped and guided the ‘Building our future together agenda’.

According to him, “A lot of Nigerians should change their bad attitudes. People can pray. But, if they have wrong attitudes and beliefs, it counters prayers. Greediness, disobedient and other immoral behaviors are counterproductive to prayers, so Nigerians have to moderate their behaviours to make sure that the things they do are in line with their prayers.”

Dr. Mudashiru Oguntade, Abeokuta branch Chairman of Sa’adatul Abadiyya Organisation of Nigeria, in his welcome address, said the importance of prayer at a time like this could not be over emphasised.