Ogun governor swears in new attorney general

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, to provide the right leadership and also come up with innovative ways of improving on the administration of justice in the state.

The governor made this call in his office after swearing the Senior Advocate of Nigeria designate as a member of the State Executive Council.

“l will urge you to provide the right kind of leadership for the Ministry of Justice and come up with innovative ways of improving the delivery and administration of justice in our dear State. Let me quick to inform you that there is little or no time for settling down. You have to roll up your sleeves to commence work immediately.

“I agree that you have established yourself in private practice, like most of us in this Administration, but I must also let you know that I do not envy your role here. It is a different ball game in the public sector. Your position, going forward, puts you at a very challenging threshold, and if you like call it crossroads, in our quest to have a virile, disciplined, morally upright, peaceful and secured society, built on inclusiveness, accountability, fairness, equity, transparency, justice, and, obedience to rule of law. You are now a professional in Politics,” the governor said.

He noted that Mr Ogungabde might have the requisite skills as a solicitor and advocate but he needed more than “intellectual endowments to drive the process as a decorated legal draftsman and well-grounded solicitor in a manner that will ensure a better future for all the good people, investors and those whose paths might cross Ogun State through your office in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”.

He reminded the new Attorney General that the state is a trail-blazing State in law, having produced more Senior Advocates in the country than “many other states combined; we have produced everything possible in the practice of law, first lawyer, first and second senior advocates of Nigeria, first female senior advocate, first indigenous high court judge, first indigenous chief justice of Nigeria and a Court of the International Justice at the Hague”.

Governor Abiodun stated that the Ministry of Justice is vital towards the attainment of the vision of his administration to create an enabling environment for public private sector partnership, adding that he would continue to do all he can to support the judiciary

The governor who also noted that his administration would continue to support other arms of government, added that his administration would continue to uphold the principles of separation of powers.

“As an administration, let me ensure the good people of Ogun State of our unwavering commitment to uphold the principles of separation of powers and noninterference.

“We will therefore continue to support, cooperate and respect other arms of government as co-travellers in this democratic process, all we ask is the continued cooperation of our people, their support and prayers at all times,” he said.

Mr Abiodun while adding that his administration remains committed to the wholesome development of the state and total fulfillment of his electoral promise to the people of the state, noted that his administration would continue to strive to fulfill its electoral promise.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu while charging the new Attorney General to build on what is on ground as well as bring his own ideas, assured the governor that he would not be disappointed with the appointment.

Responding, the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ogungbade, while appreciating the Mr Abiodun for the honour to serve the state of his birth, assured the governor and the people of the state that he would do his utmost best towards the overall development of the state.