Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his swearing-in ceremony, promised to improve the standard of education in the state and on Friday, the governor has suspended with immediate effect payment of N3 700 as PTA fee inherited by the past administration.

At the Abeot forum for stakeholders in the education sector of the state, Gov Abiodun, noted that the suspension of the payment “rumoured to have been approved by me,” is to unburden parents and guardian.

He also asked officials to workout plans to ensure insurance and accessories, which the N3,700 was meant for is covered.

On his Twitter page, Dapo Abiodun wrote: “I have suspended with immediate effect, the N3,700 PTA fee inherited from the immediate past administration but rumoured to have been approved by me, to be paid by parents and guardians of students in our State-owned primary and secondary schools.

“I disclosed this in Abeoat the Forum held with stakeholders in our education sector today. I have mandated concerned officials to look at how we can make insurance & accessories, which were part of the details of the fee, work without making our parents & guardians uncomfortable.

“Our administration promised to offer free education at these levels, and as our performance has so far shown, we will not renege.

“In addition to this show of faith, we have, amongst other things, begun rehabilitation of 236 primary and secondary schools in the State and we will focus on teacher training to develop the pro fession and sector. #BuildingOurFutureTogether,” Abiodun said.