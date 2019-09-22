<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has signed into law a bill to have a one-stop shop for investors wishing to establish their companies in the state.

The bill, which is referred to as ‘Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of Ogun State, 2019’, was presented to him for assent by the leadership of the State House of Assembly on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, three other bills also signed into law by the governor included: Ogun State Legislative Fund Management Law, 2019; the Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Law, 2019 and the Customary Court (Amendment) Law 2019.

With the signing of these bills, the number passed by the State Assembly is now seven. The lawmakers had previously passed the amendment law concerning the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta; the amended Security Trust Fund Law and the State Public Works Agency Bill.

Abiodun lauded the lawmakers for passing the bills, which are in the interest of the people within the first 100days of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governor said the lawmakers also did well by passing three other resolutions as he also appreciated them for approving his request for N1.5bn loan to facilitate the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme aimed at producing 40,000 agriprenuers, saying that it would enable the state participate actively in national economic growth.

He noted that agriculture was one of the sectors which his administration intended to revolutionise.

While informing members of the state legislature what his administration had been able to do in the last 100 days, Abiodun said sectors like education, health, infrastructure, information technology, security, agriculture and employment are on the front burner. He assured the legislators that all parts of the state would be touched in terms of development.

While pledging that his administration would be inclusive, the governor appreciated the lawmakers for the bills they brought forward and the resolutions, noting that it underscored their commitment to complement the executive arm of government.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, said the passage of the bills and resolutions was to mark their 100 days in office and to use the opportunity of signing the bills by the governor to hold a caucus meeting with him.