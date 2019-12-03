<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, presented a N449. 974 budget proposal before the state House of Assembly.

Abiodun, who christened his maiden budget proposal, ‘Budget to build our future together’ said the proposal was aimed at reflecting his determination to deliver on his electoral promises to the optimal level.

He said, “We, therefore, propose an estimated expenditure of N449.974 billion.

“Our proposed expenditure consists of capital expenditure of N269.132 billion which is 60.31 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N180.842 billion which is 39.69 per cent. Salaries and allowances stand at N83.238 billion.

“The balance of N71.659 billion which accounts for 16 per cent is set aside for overhead costs.”