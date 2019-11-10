<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has appraised the effort of Teach For Nigeria program for demonstrating a different orientation and training in the area of instilling knowledge into students, saying that the state government would support the program in the state.

Prince Dapo Abiodun who made this known while receiving members of the Teach For Nigeria program in his Oke-Mosan office, said that the state government is committed to continue to partner with the program, adding that education remains a front burner sector for his administration.

”Your fellows have demonstrated that they have a different orientation and training, I want to assure you that we are deeply committed to this collaboration, education remains a front burner sector for us.

”You can take it for granted that we will give Teach For Nigeria all the support that it requires and even more, if their are areas you think we need to improve on, please, do not hesitate to bring it to our attention, ” he said.

He noted that his administration is not going to rest on its oars until it restores education in the state back to its place of pride, adding that his administration will soon be launching ‘adopt a school’ project, which he said would help government have a fast process of rehabilitating schools across the state.

”We are doing everything to restore education back to its place of pride and we want to be sure that we are exploring many options to take education back to its place of pride, we have also introduced adopt a school and surprisingly, lots of people have shown interest to adopt a school, we are currently trying to flag it off,” he said.

Abiodun added that he recently approved the recruitment of teachers into schools in the state, noting that government will not only recruit, but ensure that the state has the right quality of teachers.

He disclosed that plans are also in top gear to begin the enumeration of students, with the hope of knowing every student enrolled in schools across the state, adding that the state government will ensure that the curriculum to be taught in the schools across the state is uniformed.

” We are now enumerating all the students, we are giving them identifications, so we know every student in every school, so, if a student moves from one school to another, we know they have moved, we want to ensure that the curriculum we are teaching them in also uniformed,” he said.

Earlier in his response, the chairman of Teach For Nigeria in the country, Mr. Gbenga Oyebade disclosed that the state was the first to have the program rolled out in the country, adding that the feat couldn’t have been achieved without the support of the state government.

” We register our gratitude for the support that Ogun State as given to Teach For Nigeria, the very first state that teach for Nigeria rolled out her program was Ogun, we register our gratitude for the support, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support,” he said.

Oyebade also added that they are committed to not only increasing their size, but to also continue collaborating with the state, adding that the collaboration of the program needs to be increased, as lots of work needs to be done.