



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Mr ‘Tope Armstrong Akintunde, has described the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun as a role model in good governance and whose major concern revolves around enhancing the economic prosperity of the state and lifting many residents out of poverty.

Akintunde, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes, said that he was particularly happy that in the face of the dwindling fortune of revenue from oil, Governor Abiodun has deemed it fit to build a strong economic base for the state through the resuscitation of the Agro-Cargo Airport project at Iperu as well as the massive investment in agriculture and infrastructure.

The APC chieftain explained that “it is a thing of joy to have seen the Governor Abiodun running the affairs of the state without the prism of vindictive or partisan politics.

“This is quite evident in the decision of the governor to complete many abandoned projects of the immediate past government of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, despite the former governor’s stiff opposition to Abiodun’s emergence as the governor of the state as well as the resuscitation of the Agro-Cargo Airport project, which began in 2008 by the PDP government of Otunba Gbenga Daniel”.





Akintunde said ” I am particularly excited about the bold step taken by Governor Abiodun to kick start the long abandoned multibillion Naira Agro-Cargo Airport project”.

“It’s a project with huge potentials to redefine positively the socio-economic dynamics of the state. It will create jobs in their thousands, open up the state for more investment, increase revenue generation for the state, boosts the agricultural sector and ultimately enhance the economic prosperity of the residents of the state”.

He said just as the governor had assured the Senator Smart Adeyemi led Senate Committee on Aviation during its visit to the governor recently that the first phase of the Agro Cargo Airport is slated for commissioning by May next year, the people of the state irrespective of their political leanings should rally round the governor to make this dream a reality.