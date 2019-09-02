<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed worry over the scourge of depression in the society and its tendency to instigate sufferers into doing the unthinkable.

Abiodun advised people to undergo regular physical fitness as part of prevention and remedy for depression as well as ensuring optimal mental functioning.

The governor gave the advice at the weekend at his investiture as the Grand Patron of the Abeokuta Sports Club during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the club’s new executive members with Deacon Atilade Bolarinwa as new the President.

Abiodun, who spoke on the theme of the investiture: “Sound mind in a healthy body”, noted that people cannot be prosperous, if they do not have wholesome health.

He explained that achieving a healthy living goes beyond medication and diets to include recreation as a vital part of healthy living.

The governor lauded the club for the honour conferred on him, saying it was an acknowledgement of his modest contribution to the growth and development of humanity.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment towards ensuring an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Abiodun added that his administration was poised to turn around the economy of the state for the better, which, according to him, would contribute to individual prosperity.

The club’s president pledged that it would keep contributing to sports development through organising and sponsoring competitions for both young and the old.