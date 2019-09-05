<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Ipokia Youth Development Council, Comrade Rasheed Idris, has expressed optimism that the controversial Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), would be established in Ipokia area of Ogun West, by Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Idris, while speaking with newsmen in an exclusive interview, said he believed the governor would fulfill his campaign promise to the people of Ogun West by ensuring the takeoff of the university in Ipokia.

There have been controversies in Ogun State over where the new university founded by the immediate past governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun should be established.

MAUSTECH came into being when Amosun upgraded Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta into a degree-awarding institution; thereby relocating the polytechnic to Ipokia.

But Gov Abiodun, after his inauguration, reversed Amosun’s policy by restoring MAPOLY and constituting a committee to review the new university and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

Presently the people of Abeokuta and Ogun West are competing to have MAUSTECH located in their domains.

However, Idris was of the opinion that Ipokia deserves to have the university, considering the fact that former Gov Amosun had “constructed enough facilities” in Ipokia that could aid the immediate take off of the polytechnic.

“Now that MAPOLY has been returned to Abeokuta, I believe Gov Abiodun will bring MAUSTECH to Ipokia. He promised to establish a university in Ogun West during his campaign and I know he will fulfill that promise.

“Moreover, we already have facilities in place in Ipokia. The governor will not have problems establishing the polytechnic here. You know we are far away from higher institutions of learning. We also deserve a polytechnic in Ogun West. Gov Abiodun promised it and I know he will do it,” he said.

During his campaign, Abiodun had promised that his administration, if elected into office, would establish a university in Ogun West Senatorial District.

He had dropped the hint while responding to the request made by the Oloke of Oke-Odan, Oba (Dr) Oluremi Fagbenro, in continuation of his ward to ward campaign in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State in January.

Abiodun was said to have acknowledged the fact that only the Ogun West had no university in the state while the remaining two districts have universities in their areas.