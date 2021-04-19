



In continuation of his strategic contact and consultations toward promoting unity among political leaders in the South West, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday paid a scheduled visit to the Ila Orangun country home of former Governor of Osun State and All Progressives Congress leader, Chief Bisi Akande.

Both leaders agreed that unity among major political leaders and players in the region cannot be overemphasised, especially as the country marches towards the 2023 elections.

Otunba Daniel described Chief Akande as a great leader and major force to reckon with in the politics of the South West especially.

He therefore solicited for Akande’s support in the task of bridging all political interests in the region.

Daniel said: “I think the missing link in our politics is about engagements.





“We need to engage one another; we need to look at matters and issues even from the perspectives of those agitating for self-determination; we need to understand and appreciate their frustration, but above all we must be able to engage them and share alternative perspectives so that they can understand that we are better off as a country, but in a fair, just and equity nation where everybody will have equal opportunities.”

Akande commended the efforts and initiatives of Daniel and said he has no doubt in his ability because he knows that the former Ogun State governor has a progressive foundation for so many years.

On the entourage of Daniel were foremost journalist and Editor, Dare Babarinsa; National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu; Kole Abe; Bobajiro of Ijeshaland, Engr. Dideolu Falobi; Engr. Adeola Sosanwo; Banker and Management Consultant, Opeyemi Agbaje; a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Deeko Onamusi; Publisher of Telecom Digest, Otunba Abiodun Ajiboye from Igbomina; and Secretary of Yoruba Conservatives, Pastor Kehinde Adenugba, among others.