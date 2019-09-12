<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has assured industrialists in the state of his administration’s readiness to put an end to the deplorable state of road network affecting manufacturers and other road users in the state.

He gave this assurance while speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of Honda’s existence in Nigeria, stating that getting in and out of Ota, Agbara and other places had been a bit challenging, that urgent intervention was ongoing in this regard.

Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said that the present administration would leave no stone unturned to surmount the challenges of road network.

He said that collaborative effort with his counterpart in Lagos State had commenced to find a lasting solution.

“The policies of our administration will enhance and make it easy for companies to practice in the state, especially in the existing industrial areas like Ota, Agbara and Sagamu.

“The government is also working with manufacturers all over the state to make sure that the challenges experienced in the past are sorted out,” he said.

While congratulating the company for being able to go through turbulent times, he also commended Honda for a good relationship with the host community.