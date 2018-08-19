Ogun State government says nothing could be farther from the truth like the insinuation that the relationship with its workforce is fractured.

According to the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Basorun Muyiwa Oladipo, there is no iota of truth in the allegation of unsavoury relationship between both parties.

The former state House of Assembly speaker, who is one of the gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Governor Ibikunle Amosun always acknowledges workers’ contributions as being critical to the successes recorded by his administration and so has no reason to be against them.

Oladipo, who spoke against the backdrop of complaints of neglect and lack of regard for workers’ welfare, non-payment of outstanding deductions, all statutory bonuses, increment, and gratuities, among others, explained that the state’s financial re-engineering is far better compared to other states, irrespective of the biting economic situation confronting the nation.