The Ogun state government has began extensive rehabilitation of the abandoned 32Km Sango Ojodu Abiodun road.

The immediate past government of the state led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun had awarded contract for the repair of the road, but later abandoned it

As a result, the road which cuts across various border communities between Lagos and Ogun State has been in the state of serious disrepair.

However, to bring succor to the people living along that axis, Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, few days ago, directed that immediate palliative measures should begin on the road.

The governor also promised that the road remains one of his top priorities as soon as the rainy season winds down.

He also promised to ensure the completion of the road project which had undergone over 300% variation in its cost of construction during the past administration.

It will be recalled that the road was awarded at a cost of N12bn in 2012 and the immediate past administration later gave the cost as N70bn with N22bn already expended on 5 flyover bridges along that road.

Also the state government lamented that the socioeconomic activities along this axis has been greatly affected due to the neglect of the road based on claim of paucity of funds by the previous government.

Residents along the road commended governor Abiodun for his quick response to their plight.

They appreciated the governor for the extensive palliative measures and pleaded that the road should be completed after the rainy season.