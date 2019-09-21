<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government is committed to good governance which can only be achieved, if the right process is in place for effective implementation.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele stated this during a courtesy call to her by the Conference of Auditors-General for Local Governments of Federation, South-West Zone, led by its chairman, Mr. Francis Adaramola, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

She said the present administration’s focus was to improve the quality of the civil service in the state.

The Deputy Governor, who received the delegation in company with the state Head of Service on behalf of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, noted that the present government was concerned about improving infrastructure and creating an enabling environment , adding that effective legislation would go a long way in improving the lot of the auditors-general.

In his remarks, the chairman, South-West Zone, Mr. Francis Adaramola, called on the government to put in place the audit law which would ensure the independence of the Office of the Accountant-General for effective performance.

Meanwhile, Engr. Salako-Oyedele has restated the present administration’s commitment to broaden the scope of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across public secondary schools in the state in order to achieve qualitative education that parents desire for their wards.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele, who made this known while receiving the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun State wing, who paid her a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, said plans were underway to introduce quality assurance in secondary schools, as the governor would appoint consultants to look into ways of upgrading the schools into the 21st century status.

Earlier, the chairman of union, Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, thanked the government for the approval of the 2016 and 2017 promotions, prompt payment of teacher’s salaries and capacity building of teachers.