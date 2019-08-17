<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Human Capacity Development has been described as an important part of nation building, as it helps in the development of citizens through the acquisition of innovative ideas and development of new skills for improved society.

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, made this known during a visit by the management team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), led by its newly deployed State Commander, Mr. Hammed Abodunrin, at her office in Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

Salako-Oyedele, an engineer, said the state had been a force to reckon with in human capacity development in Nigeria, assuring that government would continue to improve the welfare of citizenry as well as ensure their protection at all times.

“I’m sure we can work together and incorporate the services you can offer to the members of the public and the state at large on different training programmes,” she stated.

On security, the deputy governor said, the present administration was passionate at ensuring the security of the state was guaranteed for improved economic growth, noting that plans were at advanced stage to reinvigorate the Security Trust Fund, to make sure all security agencies are well equipped to carry out their work.

“Be assured that you have a governor who would ensure the security of lives and property, peaceful coexistence of individuals and government are guaranteed,” she assured.

Earlier, the NSCDC boss, Commandant Hammed Abodunrin said the purpose of their visit was to intimate the deputy governor on the mandate of the corps, which bordered on research management, public safety, protection of national assets and building capacity, amongst others.