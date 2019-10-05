<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State government has directed Reynolds Construction Company, RCC, to provide palliative measures for Ososa multiple bridges on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway to stem the incessant accidents in the axis.

Governor Dapo Abiodun issued the directive on Friday as a way of staving off preventable deaths on the bridges.

Abiodun spoke through the Corps Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Mr. Seni Ogunyemi.

Many accidents have occurred on the bridges in recent times.

Last week, two vehicles allegedly plunged into the river, killing all the commuters.

The governor stressed the need for motorists to take all necessary safety measures to avoid accidents on the expressway.

“Motorists should ensure that their vehicles were in good condition and place C-Caution conspicuously when their vehicles had fault to avoid crashes,” he said.

The governor further directed all TRACE operatives to be on 24-hour duty in case of any emergency.

He directed TRACE personnel to be with construction companies at their different locations like Owode-Ijako, Odeda, Ogijo, Ibafo, Ososa, among others to ease the flow of traffic.

He also said that the Ososa Bridges should be strictly monitored to avoid vehicles plunging into the river.

The traffic situation in the state has become chaotic lately due to rehabilitation works going on across the state.