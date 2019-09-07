<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State government has donated 100 operational vehicles and 200 motorcycles to the State Police Command, as part of efforts by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to providing a safe environment for people in the State.

While presenting the patrol vehicles and motorcycles to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, the governor said the vehicles were provided to curb crime and enhanced policing in the State.

He said this on Friday at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital in commemoration of his 100 days in office.

He noted “The fact that Ogun State has assumed the status of an investors destination of choice means that our dear State has attained a certain level of socio-economic development with noticeable growth in trade and commerce. What this means is that Ogun State is fast attaining a mega status.

“We also appreciate the fact that this mega status comes with a wide range of opportunities for the continued development of our dear State and attendant challenges especially in terms of security. This means that we must also ensure we have a mega security apparatus that will be efficient and effective.

“For this reason, let me reassure all the security agencies in Ogun State that our Administration will continue to support them with logistics and other wherewithals within available means.”

He added that a wave of criminal activities in the State had tested his administration’s resolve in providing security, but strongly warned that “hell will be a child’s play for criminals.”

While receiving the security apparatus, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu applauded Abiodun for the feat, urging other governors in the federation to follow suit.

“All the state governors have promised to buy vehicles for security agencies in their various state. We are in Ogun state and we have seen the reality of it, the governor has brought 100 vehicles and 200 motorcycles for the security agency.

“We call on other state governors within the zone to emulate what the governor of Ogun state has done. What he has done is to encourage the security agencies in the state to do more than what they have been doing. The state has been peaceful, there are cases of kidnapping that happened and we have been able to solve them in order to remain as peaceful as it used to be.”

“I have spoken with the officers and they have also told me that the support the governor has been giving them. I have seen it myself and they have also promised that they will double their efforts to make sure that Ogun State is the safest state in this country.” the IG stated.