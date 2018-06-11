Ogun Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, has cautioned residents against arbitrary dumping of plastic materials in the state.

He said indiscriminate dumping of plastic materials was a threat to drainage and waterways as well as the society.

Oyeleye made the remarks during the 2018 World Environment Day, with the theme: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

The commissioner, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Goke Gbadamosi, stressed the need for concerted efforts towards eliminating plastic pollution in the country.

He described plastic pollution as one of the greatest environmental challenges being faced presently across the country and suggested that instead of dumping plastic materials anywhere, they can be recycled.

He emphasised that man’s over reliance on plastic products had resulted into severe pollution of the oceans and seas thereby endangering marine life and posing a threat to human health.

Oyeleye noted that the condition of the environment was declining due to rapid industrialisation, deforestation, global warming, pollution and changing of lifestyle.

He said to effectively clean up and discontinue plastic production, the public must embrace alternatives, such as paper bags and recycling bags.

On his part, Prof. Toyin Arowolo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, identified government intervention through taxes and levies on the use of plastic as a vital solution to the challenge.

He cited Rwanda, People’s Republic of China, Kenya, and many other countries who had implemented such policies that has aided them towards reducing plastic pollution in their respective countries.