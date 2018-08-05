The Ogun State Government has moved to boost its investment drive with the introduction of an investment promotion and facilitation agency, OgunInvest.

Expected to replace the One-stop Shop Investment Centre, the agency will promote and facilitate investment in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, in a statement, said the transition is subsequent upon an Executive Order of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

According to Adeneye: “The objective is to further develop and improve the investment climate of the state. The investment promotion and facilitation agency, OgunInvest, will be responsible for driving investment into the state, coordinating all private sector investment activities, and streamlining processes and procedures for investors.”

He also said the mandate of the agency include conducting effective implementation of all projects and programmes, as outlined in the Investment Promotion Strategy of the state; promoting the image of Ogun State, as the investment location of choice and acting as the single point of access for potential foreign and domestic investors, in all sectors of the economy and provide effective facilitation services.

OgunInvest, Adeneye added, will build capacity in investment promotion and facilitation, for effective investment project identification, evaluation, planning, execution and management; develop growth strategies for priority sectors and provide support for appropriate incentives.

The commissioner stated that the agency will publish and periodically revise data and information on the investment status of the state, in order to assist prospective investors (both domestic and foreign) to evaluate the state’s potential, as an investment destination of choice in Nigeria as well as plan and organise all investment promotion activities, including tours, road shows and investors fora, aimed at promoting investment opportunities.