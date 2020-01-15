<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following series of reactions that trailed the appointment of Prof Sidi Osho by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and her purported clearance by the Ogun State House of Assembly, as a commissioner, the State government has said it will soon make public its stands on her eligibility.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said Prof Osho is still Commissioner-designate, saying that she was not sworn-in alongside other Commissioners and Special Advisers to the governor.

It would be recalled that Prof. Sidi Osho was alleged to have hidden some of her working experiences from the profile she presented to the state government, especially as it related to Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.





Osho was dismissed from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, that was the reason she did not include her working experience in the institution in her profile.

But in a telephone interview with our correspondent, Somorin said the government is looking into the issues raised.

He said, she had not been sworn-in, she is still a Commissioner designate”.

“Government will soon communicate with the public on the matter of Prof. Osho”.

All efforts to reach Prof. Sidi Osho proved abortive as calls put across to her were not returned.