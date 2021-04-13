



The doctor and the nurse abducted last week Wednesday by gunmen on the Abeokuta-Imeko Road have been released on Monday night.

However, another doctor was abducted the same Monday night that the two health workers were released.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Ogun State, Dr. Adewunmi Alayaki confirmed the release of the doctor and the nurse.

Alayaki who said he served as the Chief negotiator with the kidnappers, identified the captors as Fulani herdsmen





Alayaki who was seen posing in a photograph with the victims confirmed the authenticity of the photograph.

He said, “This is not photoshop.

“They have been released. We will soon call a press conference.

“I was the Chief negotiator to those people.”

Meanwhile, the abducted doctor, whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, is a dental therapist in the state hospital.

He was said to have been abducted while on his way to work on Monday evening in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.