The government of Ogun state has created a new Ministry of Transportation and three agencies under the ministry of physical planning and urban development.

It also rechristened two older ministries.

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the cabinet on Thursday at the refurbished Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The new ministry of transportation is saddled with the responsibility of handling road, rail, air and sea transport systems in the state. .

The decisions of the cabinet were announced to newsmen by Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, who is the commissioner in the renamed Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Her ministry was formerly known as Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Longe said the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, has been renamed the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

"The Council also approved the constitution of the Ogun State Tenders Board in line with the administration's commitment to ensure qualitative and focused governance", she added.





She also announced that three new agencies under the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development have been created. They are Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, Ogun State Building Production Management Authority and Ogun State Slum Regeneration Authority.

While stressing the desire of the administration for all agencies to work as a team, Mrs. Longe said approval was given for an increased synergy amongst the various Ministries, Departments and agencies in response to growing concerns about multiple taxation, perceived duplication of various charges and consequently emplaced an initiative to harmonise revenue receiving mechanisms in the state to avoid duplication.

Mrs. Longe said government agreed on the need for active advocacy on health awareness on communicable diseases like coronavirus and Lassa fever, adding that roadmaps presented by Commissioners for Industry, Trade and Investment, physical Planning and Urban Development as well as Budget and Planning were extensively reviewed and approved.

Apart from the commissioners, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Oyedele-Salako, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and the Chief of Staff, Mr Shuaib Salisu and the Special Advisers.