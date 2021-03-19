



Ogun State governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged members of the newly inaugurated Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to be transparent in their dealings with all political parties.

The governor said this Friday while swearing-in the newly constituted 6-man electoral commission at the Executive Council Chambers of Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun specifically charged new OGSIEC members to make fairness, firmness, dedication and objectivity their watchword as the state prepares for the local government poll to be conducted later this year.

The governor said the inauguration was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring that democratic dividends get to the grassroots through electoral processes at the local government level.





Emphasising that dearth of transparent, free and fair elections have over the years, proven to be responsible for the instability experienced in the society, Abiodun charged the new state’s electoral commission under the chairmanship of Babatunde Adetona Osibodu to shun all acts of nepotism, favouritism, corruption, and other negative acts which could impact negatively on the commission’s constitutional duty of conducting credible elections in the state.

“A credible election is generally accepted as consent of the people to be governed willingly by those whom they have elected.

“You must remember that the good people of Ogun state await your total commitment in sustaining the positive development of our electoral system. They also want to see that the business of governance and the process for achieving it are in tandem with best global practices.”