



The kingmakers and members of the ruling houses of an ancient Egba community of Imo town in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun state has petitioned the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun over alleged plans to install an unqualified candidate as the next monarch of the town.

In the petition forwarded to Governor Abiodun and dated 5th April, 2021, copy of which was obtained by newsmen, the five ruling houses accused the Egba paramount ruler Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo of frustrating all efforts of the kingmakers in the town at installing Prince Mathew Ayedun Alawode who emerged as the Oba-elect of the town after the passing through the Traditional Council’s screening exercise.

They alleged that the monarch has been frustrating all efforts of the kingmakers at coronating the new monarch since June 2020 because his preferred candidate failed the screening exercise conducted by the Imo Traditional Council.





Members of the five ruling houses who signed the petition included: Amos Ojelabi and Kola Somoye, who signed for the Isalu/Ilukan family; Rabiu Oladeinde and Taibu Mumuni, who both signed for the Osoba ruling house.

Others are Isiaka Alao Adesanya and Sulaiman Alao Sonekan for the Ilaro ruling house; Ebenezer Oladipo Makinde and Olusola Otesile, who signed for the Ilisa ruling house, while Isaac Olu Sowemimo and Olasoju Sorunmu signed for the Ijigun ruling house.

The petitioners explained that four contestants vied for the throne of Olu of Imo, which has over three years ago became vacant, following the transition of its last occupant, His Royal Highness, Oba Mathew Kolawole Olubiyi on Saturday 28th July, 2018.

Meanwhile, all efforts to speak with the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo proved abortive as the media Consultant to the Egba monarch, Chief Layi Labode declined comments on ground that the palace was too preoccupied with other assignments for now.