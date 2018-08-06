Four candidates with links to Ogun State were among the top five that excelled in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The overall best candidate of the 1.3 million candidates is Galadima Zakari from Biu in Borno State.

However, Biu sat for the examination in Ogun State.

He got the highest score of 364.

Adekunle Jesufemi, an indigene of Ogun State, who sat for his examination in Abeokuta, the state capital, came second with 358 marks.

Ogun State also produced the fourth best candidate in Ademola Adetola, who sat for the examination in Lagos State, with a score of 355.

Akinyemi Paul from Ogun State, who wrote his examination in Lagos; Ape Moses, from Benue State, who wrote the examination in Makurdi; and Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela, from Rivers State, tied for the fifth position.

The latter wrote his examination in Port Harcourt.

All the trio scored 354.

Alikah Oseghale from Edo State, who sat for the examination in Ekpoma, with a score of 357, was the overall third best candidate.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the information became necessary to put the records in proper perspective following some misinformation in some quarters.

According to Benjamin, the attention of the board was drawn to publications that Moses from Benue State came top in the entire exercise.

The report, he said, was untrue and incorrect.

He, however, explained that Moses, with 354, was the highest scorer from Benue State and the entire North Central.

Benjamin added that it was imperative to set the records straight in order to ensure that the public was not misled by unverified report.

He said: “The Board appeals to all interested individuals and organisations who would want to use its data for research, reportage and other national necessary disposition to always contact it for accurate and up to date information.

“This is so as not to misdirect the public into taking wrong and misleading conclusions.

“Our doors are always open to any request especially when the nation would be the ultimate beneficiary.”