<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As many donors continue to donate their tokens into the fight against the world pandemic coronavirus, Ogun State Government has promised to use the donations of different kinds appropriately and judiciously.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who gave this assurance while receiving more donations from Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Olam PLC, Chrisland University and Nestle Nigeria Plc, religious bodies, in her office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the donated items would go a long way in assisting the government in its quest to providing succour to the less privileged, vulnerable, as well as other residents in managing the pandemic in the State.

“When we decided on the lockdown, we have started to think of inter-state border lockdown before Mr. President included Ogun in the State that has to be lockdown permanently to flatten COVID-19. We knew that we had to start to look at how to mitigate the effect of this on our citizens in the State. If we have 100% lockdown, how do we feed our people?

“At the end of the day, we realised that we will have to provide palliatives, food items and relief materials to our citizens, the poor, vulnerable and the aged and we have started to do that’’, she said.

Appreciating the donors for heeding to their calls, the Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of Ogun COVID-19 task force, said government’s call to private and individual support became imperative, as the pandemic was an unprecedented situation, adding that so far, the state government has packaged over 20,000 bags of rice, alongside other items for distribution to support the citizens of the State.

In her presentation, the Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries PLC, Mrs. Temitope Oguntokun said as part of measures to flatten the curve of the spread of coronavirus, the organisation had earlier provided their staffers with hand sanitizers, maintained social distancing, as well as prevented visitors into its premises.





She added that the organisation has come to identify and support the state government with some items such as malt drinks, hand sanitizers, saying plans were underway to present test kits in conformity with health standards.

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof. Peace Babalola in her address, said as part of the University’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, it has produced and brought different sizes of hand sanitizers and alcohol spray to help fight and reduce the spread of the pandemic in the State and that the institution would be willing to support the State in other areas as required.

Olam Nigeria Limited, led by the Production Manager, Mr. Badejo Abayomi to formally present one truckload of rice, consisting of 600 bags to the State Government, said the Organisation also deem it fit to join in providing palliative to citizens of the State.

Nigeria Breweries PLC, Ota Brewery Manager, Mr. Rotimi Odukudu, while commending the State Government for creating an enabling environment for his organisation to operate, presented a cheque of N50million to support the State government in the fight against coronavirus.

He announced other support to include; logistics support vehicle, with a driver attached for an initial period of three months, subject to review, a monthly supply of energy and malt drinks, with a donation of 200 cartons and 625 litres of hand sanitizers

Also on the supportive train was an indigene of Ijebu-Ode, Mr. Abiodun Olatunji, a managing partner of Abdullahi Ibrahim Legal Company, with a donation of N2million, while Nestle Nig PLC, led by the factory Manager, Mr. Ibukun Ipinmoye presented 14 truckloads of various products to the State government.