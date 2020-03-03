<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

The Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sherif, had presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy during plenary in Abeokuta.

Sherif stated that the committee recommended that the bill be passed as approved by the Conference of Speakers of South West Legislature.

The majority leader moved the motion for the adoption of the report and it was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi, who is a member of the House.

The motion was also supported by the whole House.

Sherif, thereafter, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and this was seconded by Sola Adams.





The clerk of the house, Mr Deji Adeyemo, read the bill for the third time while the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, ordered that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Newsmen report that the lawmakers had during the second reading of the bill on February 20 stated that the bill was to assist in maintaining law and order in the state.

They posited that the Amotekun corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.

The lawmaker stated that Amotekun would curb criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, cultism, and terrorism.